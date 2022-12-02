In Moscow, the Mikoyanovsky Meat Processing Plant on Volgogradsky Prospekt is on fire. Video of the fire was published by eyewitnesses in social networks on Friday, December 2.

Information about the dead or injured has not yet been received.

Earlier that day, a ship caught fire on Borisovskiye Ponds in Moscow. According to Izvestia, it is located about 40 meters from the shore opposite house number 51 on Bataysky proezd. There is no information yet on the cause of the fire.

One woman was injured in a fire that broke out on a ship at Borisovskie Ponds. It is noted that the victim received first-degree burns and hypothermia, as, fleeing from the fire, she jumped into the water.

As reported later in the press service of the capital’s headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, open burning on the ship at Borisov Ponds was eliminated. The total fire area was about 20 square meters. m. The emergency services said that firefighters are checking the interior of the ship.