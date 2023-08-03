Mikkeli’s music festival | Santtu-Matias Rouvali, who had a stomach ailment, conducted the concert impressively, but after the performance the bad feeling could not be contained

Mikkeli

Philharmonia Orchestra conducted by Santtu-Matias Rouvali and violinist Inmo Yang as soloist at Mikkeli’s music festival in concert hall Mikael on Wednesday, August 2. – Sibelius, Shostakovich

“Morjens, I just threw up,” says the chief conductor of the London Philharmonia Orchestra Santtu-Matias Rouvali during a break from well-run rehearsals, the concert hall at Mikaeli’s loading bridge.

Something inappropriate has been eaten, he guesses. How’s the evening concert going?

“Enough of this,” he says and goes to rest.

Santtu-Matias Rouvali is Esa-Pekka Salonen’s successor as chief conductor of the Philharmonia Orchestra in London. The orchestra now has a multi-year residency for Mikkeli’s music festival.

In the organization there is only a slight sense of uneasiness as word of the stomach bug spreads.

Tonight’s concert is sold out, and no wonder.

The Philharmonia Orchestra is remembered by legends like by Herbert von Karajan, Riccardo Muti and Esa-Pekka Salonen from leadership periods.

In Mikkeli last year, quite a feat was done when the Londoners were quickly replaced Valery Gergiev led by the orchestra of the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg celebrating the termination of cooperation due to Russia’s major attack on Ukraine.

And better things followed: with the support of further funding from the Jane and Aatos Erko Foundation, Mikkeli has secured the visits of Londoners until the summer of 2026. This year, the Philharmonia will perform several concerts from Wednesday to Saturday.

The budget is also enough for great soloists, of whom we will next meet the winner of last year’s Sibelius violin competition Inmo Yangin.

Inmo Yang says that last year’s victory in the Sibelius competition brought a decisive turn in his career.

Yang feels calm, even though the conductor has a stomach bug.

“We worked well together in training.”

For Finns, it is interesting to hear what kind of effect the Sibelius win has had on Yang’s calendar.

“Decisive,” he replies.

There was a career in Asia and with the 2015 Paganini win in the United States, but it was only the Sibelius win that opened doors to larger circles in Europe.

Chairman of the Jury and Principal Conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra Sakari Oramo invited him to Britain and a tour of Spain. The tours with the string orchestra of the Lucerne Festival and the baroque soloists of Berlin are also the consequences of the victory, Yang estimates.

“I do those tours without a separate conductor. I want to try how the rhythmic interplay changes when I lead the orchestra myself along with my playing.”

Of course, gigs have also come all over Finland, and now Mikkeli’s music festival with the Philharmonia Orchestra.

In addition, the 28-year-old violinist’s calendar still finds time to study at Professor Kronberg Antje Weithaas under.

“I already trained under his leadership in Berlin, but I wanted to continue our cooperation.”

The collaboration of Inmo Yang and Santtu-Matias Rouvali was mastered in Wednesday night’s concert.

Is time for the concert, but is the maestro in a condition to conduct?

Santtu-Matias Rouvali steps onto the stage looking completely normal and Inmo Yang starts Sibelius’ violin concerto.

The Stradivarius violin used in the Sibelius competition has been replaced by a good Guadagnini, and the sound is again like “melted butter”, as Oramo described it after winning the Sibelius competition.

It means that there is nothing extraneous about Yang’s string changes, and the legato lines are especially seamless.

I remember that the performance of the Sibelius final was more or less flawless. Now there are a couple of small mistakes in such a clean performance, but for example the cadence of the first part sounds even more touching and deeper.

Yang is a technical virtuoso and at the same time, he knows how to elevate sacred experiences with spiritualized beauty.

You can also see it in the slow part of Sibelius’s concerto and the excess that was by Johann Sebastian Bach the first partita Sarabande.

Santtu-Matias Rouvali and the Philharmonia Orchestra delved into Dmitri Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony after the break.

Interim after, Rouvali and the Philharmonia Orchestra, who supported Yang excellently, will concentrate Dmitri Shostakovich to the fifth symphony.

“A creative artist’s response to legitimate criticism,” stated a 1930s Soviet music journalist.

This with the work Joseph Stalin the unpopular composer regained popularity thanks to great public success and an allegedly “optimistic” but musically intentionally ambivalent ending.

Rouvali was a busy rhythm enthusiast when she was younger, and she still is. But now all the subtle hi-fi tweaking and listening to delicate tones is even deeper. The beginning of the first movement and the end of the slow Largo are absolutely fantastic!

Familiar Rouvalia is a funny emphasis on the composer’s occasional suddenness in the second movement.

There is little room for improvement in those parts where the orchestra has to play really loud. Rouval’s predecessor as chief conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen’s sense of timbre makes the fortissimos not only handsome but also nuanced.

Gergiev also adapted the volume to the Mikaeli hall of the concert hall after the early years of his decades-long Mikkeli period.

Compared to them, Rouvali turbos – only momentarily, but still – a little more than what this hall can hold.

But even that impresses, and the audience gave a standing ovation.

The harp plays sensitively in the most lyrical passages as a counterweight to the most explosive climaxes of the works of Dmitri Shostakovich and Johann Strauss.

Mrs silences the audience’s applause and says that he conducted the concert with a stomach bug, which in his body sounded “about the same” as the excess, which he says is by Johann Strauss Thunder and lightning -polka.

The audience is sold on both the introductory speech and the fast-paced performance.

Santtu-Matias Rouvali greeted the audience after conducting Johann Strauss’s Thunder and Lightning Polka as an extra. He told the audience that its sound effects corresponded to the feelings of a stomach patient.

“It would come coppers too much,” Rouvali asks after a concert that went well, with a cigarette in her mouth on the same loading bridge where she vomited an hour earlier.

The close circle praises the balance, although the sound of trumpets to the critic’s ears could have been cultivated further in places.

We have agreed on an interview time after the concert, but now the conductor is kicking the bucket again.

“You could have canceled elsewhere, but not in Mikkeli. Nothing here. Sometimes it feels really good,” he says.

The respect only grows: despite a stomach ailment, he performed, for example, a profound Largo as if he had all the time in the world at his disposal.

Maybe it’s better to move the interview session, though?

That goes for the conductor, too.

“I’m sure I’ll be fine tomorrow.”

On the left is former festival director Teemu Laasanen, who organized the Philharmonia Orchestra in Mikkeli, and in the middle, Erkki Lasonpalo, the current artistic director of Mikkeli’s music festival. His big opportunity in front of the Philharmonia Orchestra is Thursday’s concert. On Friday, Santtu-Matias Rouvali will conduct the Philharmonia again.

