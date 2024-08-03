Sunday, August 4, 2024
Mikkeli | Military explosives were found in the beach water, the defense forces are moving them away

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2024
in World Europe

According to the defense forces, the military explosives found in the coastal waters of Kaihunlahti are a grenade launcher and a hand grenade.

Mikkelin Military explosives have been found in the coastal waters of Kaihunlahti near Melapirt, the police informs.

The defense forces will move the found military explosives, which will affect the traffic arrangements in the area on Saturday afternoon between 3:30 and 3:00.

The police cordon off the scene from a large area and traffic has to be cut off on Ristiinantie. The Kaihu swimming beach will also be closed for the duration of the move, and light traffic will be cut off at Melapirt.

Traffic will be diverted to a detour to Pursialankatu. The interruption of traffic will last approximately 15 minutes at the most, the police say in a press release.

From Kaihunlahti According to the defense forces, the military explosives found near Melapirti are a grenade launcher and a hand grenade. The safety zone is wide so that the operation can be done safely.

The explosives were found during the cleaning of the beaches of Kaihunlahti.

