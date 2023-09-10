Mikkeli | In the dark hours of the night, the postman found the missing boatman in Anttola

The rescue service reminded that it is not a good idea to venture into foreign waters at such a dark time of year.

South Savon The rescue service received an alert the night before Sunday about a missing boater on Lake Vitjasenjärvi in ​​Mikkeli Anttola.

Firefighter on duty Eero Aho opened the course of events to Helsingin Sanomat by phone. He said that initially a slightly larger group had gone rowing from a nearby accommodation to a cabin, where the group had stayed to spend the evening.

However, one person wanted to continue the journey by boat to yet another cabin. When the other members of the party could not reach him by phone, they became worried and called the emergency center.

The rescue service was called to the scene at half past one in the morning. A total of seven units went on the trip – some from Anttola and some from Mikkeli.

After about half an hour of searching, the rescuers received some reassuring information. The postman had found a person who had gone boating alone at the Vitjanen pier and had called the emergency center about it.

In attendance fire chief Aho thought that the boatman had lost his course in the darkness of the night.

Although the story had a happy ending, Aho wanted to give a strong recommendation to all water sports enthusiasts:

“Etelä-Savo’s rescue service warmly recommends that no one go out in such a dark season at night in a small boat to adventure in strange waters.”