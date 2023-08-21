Mikkeli | Almost 700 got a stomach ache from the school food, research results are expected this week

School food is suspected of causing vomiting and nausea to school students in Mikkeli last week.

Mikkelin investigations and analyzes of the suspected case of food poisoning are currently in progress.

Head of Department of the Food Safety Department of the Food Agency Marjatta Rahkio said on Monday that a meeting was held on Friday with Mikkeli authorities and the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) regarding the case.

Rahkion according to this is a very unusual case of suspected food poisoning.

“The symptoms are so diverse, and many schoolchildren and teaching staff have fallen ill with exactly these types of symptoms.”

So far, there is no information about the cause of the suspected food poisoning in Mikkeli.

Typically, even in the case of widespread suspicions of food poisoning, the symptoms often refer to some known bacteria that causes food poisoning, Rahkio says.

According to Rahkio, the results of the ongoing investigations are expected during the current week.

Mikkelin veggie tortillas and salad were served in elementary and middle school and high school on Wednesday. Approximately 4,000 portions were produced.

The students were told that they had symptoms suggestive of food poisoning during or shortly after the meal served.

Based on a survey conducted by Mikkeli’s health inspection, there were more than 400 students who had stomachaches because of Wednesday’s school food, said the director of Mikkeli’s health inspection Maria Tirkkonen told HS previously. According to the announcement of the city of Mikkeli published on Monday, there were already almost 700 students and staff members who suffered from stomach pain.