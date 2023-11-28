Mikkel Honorè scores with Laureus Italia and aims to win on the road in 2023: “Milan-Sanremo is the first race that I want to do well”

Mikkel Honoré he is not only a champion with a bicycle, but also a champion with a big heart on the solidarity front: these days the 26 year old Danish was testimonial – together with the former NBA Johnson Linton – of the project “SocialOsa Overlimits” Of Laureus Italy Foundation And Arca Fondi SGR.

For the EF runner in the meantime, these are the last days of rest, because in a few hours we will get back on the bike with a clear mission: to prepare for the next season. The goal is victory and “the first race where I want to get back to doing well is Milan-Sanremo”, he tells Affaritaliani.it. Dreaming of Paris 2024: “I want to participate in the Games with Denmark.” Dreaming of an Olympic medal.

On the blue cycling, what he hopes to see Andrea Bagioli (the 24 year old from Sondrio finished second in the last Giro di Lombardia) e Filippo Ganna (second at Sanremo and sixth at Paris Roubaix in 2023) win some Classic monuments and look for a new prophet capable of wearing the pink or yellow jersey, after the farewell of Vincenzo Nibalirecommends a name in the medium term with a view to major stage races (Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta): “Andrea Piccolo can do very well in the future”

Here is the interview with Mikkel Honoré

This project is about overcoming barriers. Which ones did you have to overcome to become a high-level professional cyclist?

“The first barrier was when I left Denmark where I was born. At seventeen I had to move to Belgium to train with a local team, in a country where there is a great cycling culture. And then every day you have to maximize your level as an athlete between training, nutrition, sleep, recovery… you have to raise that barrier to achieve your goals”

What are the sacrifices and biggest sacrifices you have made to reach your levels?

“When I went to school, from primary school to high school, there are many things you can’t do with your classmates. Such as going out in the evening, because the next day you have to get up early to go cycling. This is not something I I’m not happy I did it because in the end I’m happy and proud of where I am today. True, these are friendships I lost to do this, but in the end… it was worth it”

We are on the eve of a new season in world cycling. What are your personal goals?

“The first objective is to get back to winning like I did two years ago. The last season was a difficult one with injuries and crashes. The first race where I want to get back to doing well is Milan-Sanremo. And then this will be the year of the Olympic Games (in Paris, ed.) and my goal is to participate with Denmark”

Maybe dreaming of a medal..

“Obviously yes. Cycling is not one of the most important events at the Olympics because we have the Tour de France, the World Championship… But for me the Games have always been a very particular competition. Special”

Italian cycling is trying to return to past levels. Do you see any runners who can make fans dream in the short or medium term?

“I see strong riders. For example, a young man like Andrea Bagioli who was a companion of mine for many years in Quick Step. Then Filippo Ganna who is always there. Both of them achieved podiums between Milan-Sanremo and the Giro di Lombardia. One was missing victory of a great race, like Sonny Colbrelli who won Paris-Roubaix, but in my opinion there is a lot of hope for Italy”

What if I had to indicate Italian riders for stage races such as the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France or Vuelta?

“I have a partner, Andrea Piccolo who can do very well in the grand tours in the future. He is still young and has to find his way, when he does, in my opinion he has a chance of doing well”

THE VIDEO INTERVIEW WITH THE CYCLING CHAMPION MIKKEL HONORE’

Laureus Italia Foundation and Arca Fondi SGR support the “Overlimits” project of SocialOsa Basket Milan: Mikkel Honorè and Johnson Linton testimonials of the initiative

Laureus Italy Foundation And Arca Fondi SGR collaborate to support the project “SocialOsa Overlimits” Of SocialOsa Basketball Milan, aimed at young people suffering from cognitive disabilities, with the aim of placing basketball at the center of the processes of breaking down social and cultural barriers. The event, hosted by the “PalaPavoni”, home of the training sessions Overlimits in Milanalso saw the participation of Mikkel HonoréDanish road cyclist, e Johnson LintonAmerican basketball player.

See also Kimmich is once again linked with Barcelona Mikkel Honoré and Johnson Linton

The Director of the Laureus Italia Foundation Daria Braga spoke at the press conference and stated: «Having virtuous and visionary companies like Arca at our side represents an indispensable element to allow the Foundation to transform its values ​​into concrete actions to support the realities that operate in the area. Seeing the Arca employees taking to the field today together with the guys from SocialOsa Overlimits was a source of pride for me and showed everyone, once again, how much sport is about inclusion, joy, sharing and above all a very powerful educational tool that can help us to “change lives””. Riccardo Ceretti, Head of the Innovation LAB Department – ARCA Fondi SGR added: «We are happy to have taken to the field alongside the incredible guys from the OverLimits team. The partnership between ARCA Fondi SGR, Fondazione Laureus and Social OSA aims to promote the values ​​of inclusiveness, diversity and equal opportunities. These values ​​have always been an integral part of our DNA: we translate them into concrete initiatives, such as the one that reached its peak today, and we are inspired by them in the development of products such as Arca Social Leaders 30, the mutual fund dedicated to investments in companies most sensitive to social sustainability issues”. Finally, the President of SocialOsa Alessandro Airoldi concluded: «The Overlimits are the wonderful result of our inclusion project through sport. We share it with pride and gratitude with the Laureus Foundation and Arca Fondi SGR.”

The “Overlimits” together with the Arca employees took to the field to share a moment of play, exchange and personal growth. All the values ​​of the project were contained in the team’s high five embrace, while with the final informal aperitif we toasted the start of the collaboration of the “Overlimits” project.

The SocialOsa Overlimits Project was born in 2005 and currently involves more than 25 girls and boys between the ages of 15 and 35 suffering from cognitive disabilities such as autism, Down syndrome, mental retardation and other pathologies. The objective is to introduce them to the practice of basketball, placing sport at the center of the processes of breaking down social and cultural barriers, developing basic motor skills and increasing communication skills. Basketball, thus, becomes an opportunity to be together and socialize, share moments of serenity and fun, to learn to work as a team regardless of one’s own or others’ abilities. It is no coincidence that on the playing field these young people emerge from the dimension of disability and enter the field as athletes.

The Laureus Foundation already embraced the SocialOsa project during the Charity Program of the Milan Marathon 2023, allocating the proceeds of the fundraising to the “Overlimits” kids. The objective, in fact, is to contribute to the growth of the initiative and further strengthen the project, expanding this sporting and educational opportunity to an ever-increasing number of young people suffering from cognitive disabilities.





LAUREUS SPORT FOR GOOD ITALIA FOUNDATION

“Sport has the power to change the world” stated Nelson Mandela in 2000 on the occasion of the first edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monte Carlo. A simple and powerful phrase, capable of exciting and inspiring the Laureus movement. Since 2005, Laureus Sport for Good Italia has been developing and supporting projects aimed at minors who live in socio-economic deprivation, using sport as a tool for education and inclusion, to accompany children and young people in their journey of motor, psychological and emotional growth . The Foundation, in fact, collaborates with more than 70 local entities and involves over 30 Ambassadors, sports champions and more, carrying out various sports activities in the outskirts of Italian cities.

Subscribe to the newsletter

