“A nasty song! Pooh! a political song A sorry song! ”This is the sound of the fire in Auerbach’s cellar in“ Faust ”by Johann Wolfgang Goethe. And for the noble art of the German classical period and the educated bourgeoisie sworn to it, this seemed irrevocable. But Robert Schumann already quoted the “Marseillaise” in “Faschingsschwank aus Wien”: an allusion possibly against Metternich’s restoration; even if he by no means grimly opposed it. The relationship between music and politics remains correspondingly fluctuating: autonomy or commitment. The primacy of the aesthetic and the social conscience, even “absolute” music and popular, including applied, form a polygon of forces that one cannot easily escape from. The conflict between Schönberg and his apostate student Hanns Eisler, who ultimately suffered from being celebrated more as a communist than a composer in the GDR, was prototypical. Hans Werner Henze from 1965 and the early and middle Luigi Nono also stood for political music, but kept their distance from agit-prop and groovy mass idioms.

Mikis Theodorakis not only sought the quasi trident aesthetic of elaborate composition, active social resistance and extremely successful popularization, but also persevered it impressively in his own way. So he became the lead singer of a free Greece, not least in terms of vital virility. He achieved world fame as early as 1964 with the music for Michael Cacoyannis’ film “Alexis Sorbas”, in which Anthony Quinn became the archetype of the masculine, robust, sirtaki-dancing thoroughbred Greek – and thus installed a cliché that lasted for a long time. The rousing music of Theodorakis played a major role in this. It has shaped an image of vital folklore all over the world that certainly met the demands of entertainment. Whether all of this was “authentic” is of little consequence, as Theodorakis’ soundtrack seemed to be an invention of the original – similar to how some things with Franz Schubert became second-degree popular.

While “Alexis Sorbas” was still clearly located in Crete, the political thriller “Z” by Costas-Gavras took place in 1968 in an anonymous dictatorship. Although it was clearly related to events in Greece in 1963. And again Theodorakis’ suggestive music contributed to the haunting effect.

Art folklore and political intervention belonged together with him. And his life became both a story of suffering and success. Born in 1925 on the island of Chios, he joined the resistance against the German occupiers as early as 1943, was banished to the penal islands as a dangerous leftist after the civil war in 1952, experienced torture and arbitrary imprisonment – again after his return from exile in Paris in 1967 Colonel regime. Theodorakis, the cosmopolitan patriot, became a symbol of valiant anti-fascism, the hero of a free Greece. As a composer, conductor, singer, together with Maria Farantouri, he was able to mobilize the masses. As a tribune of the people with musical means, the tall, strong man became the figure of the epoch.

In his compositional means and strategies he was not choosy, the broad impact was more important to him than an aesthetic purity law of whatever kind. His Pablo Neruda oratorio “Canto General” became an international anti-totalitarian hymn, but he also wrote symphonies. And in the run-up to the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, he finished his Greek tetralogy in 2002: “Elektra”, “Medea” and “Antigone” were followed in 2002 by “Lysistrata”, Aristophanes’ by no means only cheerful comedy in which women refuse to love their husbands dissuade eternal warfare. Last year there had been the “Prometheus” premiere in the Megaron Theater, with music by Iannis Xenakis, the other great Greek composer, also drawn from the anti-fascist resistance, who exiled in Paris. Extremes touched.

His political activities were as varied as his music, consistent, but undogmatic, always anti-right, at the same time not without controversy on the left. In the world of “real existing socialism”, as in the GDR, it was treated with distrust and rejection, then re-appropriated. The internationally important musicians such as Dmitri Shostakovich, Benjamin Britten, Henze and Leonard Bernstein, however, showed solidarity with him in the danger. He cared little about contradictions, confessed succinctly in his autobiography “The Archangel’s Paths”: “You start something specific and something completely different emerges.”

Everyone knows the film “Alexis Sorbas” with Anthony Quinn dancing the sirtaki in the title role. All other cinema works by director Michael Cacoyannis, who has now died at the age of 89, remained in the shadow of this global success.

Wolf Biermann dubbed him as cheeky and sincerely as a “vain asshole”, who you could never be angry with. He remained uncomfortable until the end, protested again and again against war and exploitation, and fought violently against the austerity requirements imposed by the European Union on Greece. His political behavior may have been shimmering, spontaneously unpredictable, and his composing was always effective. He is impressively remembered as a figure. There will be no more like him. He died on Wednesday at the age of ninety-six in Athens.