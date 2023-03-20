Star Comics announces his guest from Japan on the occasion of Comicon 2023the eagerly awaited fair that will take place in Naples from 28 April to 1 May coming. It’s about Miki Yoshikawaauthor of the manga A COUPLE OF CUCKOOSas well as other series such as YAMADA-KUN AND THE 7 WITCHES and YANKEE-KUN & MEGANE-CHAN – THE THUG AND THE FOUR EYES.

The fair will take place within the framework of the Mostra D’Oltremare and more details on the meeting with the author will be revealed in the future.

AT COMICON 2023 A GREAT INTERNATIONAL AUTHOR GUEST OF STAR COMICS

Miki Yoshikawa, author of the crackling romantic comedy, will participate in the event A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS.

It will be held as usual at the Mostra D’Oltremare in Naples, from 28 April to 1 May, the 2023 edition of Comiconawaited by thousands of comics and pop culture enthusiasts.

This year Star Comics, in collaboration with Comicon, will have the pleasure of hosting an important and prolific Japanese cartoonist of international standing: the teacher Miki Yoshikawa. The author of YAMADA-KUN AND THE 7 WITCHES And YANKEE-KUN & MEGANE-CHAN – THE THOUGHTFUL AND THE QUATTROCCHI returns to Italy after 10 years on the occasion of the release of his new work, A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS.

Already known to the Italian public thanks to the homonymous successful anime series available on the Crunchyroll platform, A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS tells the story of a boy and a girl swapped at birth who find themselves curiously entangled in an arranged marriage.

With a fresh, funny and cheeky tone, this comedy speaks to a wide audience by depicting everyday life situations with irony. “I am always very attentive to trends and customs. For this reason I made Erika Amano, protagonist of A Couple of Cuckoos, an influencer. The intent was precisely to reflect current events”, explained the popular author, who combines attention to youth fashions and trends with a soft, charming and seductive drawing style.

Miki Yoshikawa will be at Comicon from April 28th to May 1st. The complete program of signing copies, of events open to the public in which you will be involved and of the related editorial initiatives will be communicated soon on the official websites and social channels of Star Comics and Comicon.

Miki Yoshikawa

Japanese cartoonist

Debut with Glory Days in «Magazine SPECIAL» in 2003. Publish Yankee-kun & Megane-chan – The Thug and the Golden Eyed And Yamada-kun and the 7 witches in «Weekly Shonen Magazine». He is currently serializing two works, A Couple of Cuckoos on the same «Weekly Shonen Magazine» e Hiiragi-san chi no kyuketsu jijo in «Bessatsu Shonen Magazine».

Keep following us on ours official siteon Facebook pages Star Comics Editions And Valiants Italy come on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok And Telegram to receive all the updates!