The national women’s water polo coach, Miki Oca, HAS communicated this Wednesday his decision to not continue in office which he has held for the last 14 years, the creator of a historic record of achievements.

As far as the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation (RFEN) knows, Oca It does not have a new destination at the momentbut has decided to end his adventure with the ‘water warriors’ in a “unilateral” manner, as confirmed by Europa Press.

The team coached by Oca achieved the only major title it was missing last summer, Olympic gold which was won at Paris 2024. The Madrid native gave Spain its thirteenth international medal in the last 12 years, by winning all seven matches in Paris, including a historic victory against the United States and the final against the Netherlands.

Oca’s contract expires on December 31 and the RFEN did not reach an agreement for its renewal by decision of the Madrid coach, since the Federation intended to renew him. For the moment, on an interim basis, the second of the until now coach, Jordi Vallaswill take charge of the selection, since the rest of the coaching staff does continue.









In the next few days, Oca’s last call-up for Spain’s World Cup commitment in Division 1 in Greece, in January, will be known. Changes and the beginning of a cycle change are expected on the list, such as the absence already known since Monday with the official withdrawal of Laura Ester’s national team.