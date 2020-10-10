The frontman of the Brutto project Serhiy Mikhalok, who wrote the song “Warriors of Light”, a landmark for the Ukrainian Euromaidan and who called Alexander Lukashenko illegitimate president, posted on Instagram an appeal to opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

In particular, he abruptly went through her plans to involve as Vladimir Putin as a mediator in the negotiations between Lukashenka and the United Opposition Committee.

“A fox is invited to negotiate between a wolf and a hare. She doesn * t mean the old wolf, but she will eat the hare anyway ” – the musician could not restrain himself from colorful parallels.

He called the proposal of the “creators of the new Belarus” to involve in this process a person who wants to recreate the USSR and restore the empire as absurd.

Recall that Tikhanovskaya announced her intention to involve Russia and its leader as an intermediary in an interview with Euronews.

