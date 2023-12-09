Mikhalkov: banning the series “The Boy’s Word” would be a huge stupidity

Russian director Nikita Mikhalkov called calls to ban the series “The Boy’s Word. Blood on the asphalt.” He shared his opinion about the film in a conversation with TASS.

He noted that the series is based on historical truth, and the topics that are raised in it are important for the viewer, so it should be shown to any audience. “People need to understand and explain – here’s what happened and what shouldn’t have happened.” [было] be,” said the filmmaker.

Mikhalkov also commented on concerns about the negative impact of the series on children. He recalled that the responsibility for upbringing lies with the parents. “And if your children look at this and become like this [как антагонисты], then you are shitty parents,” says the director. He emphasized that it is necessary to learn to speak and listen to the truth in order to learn lessons.

Previously, screenwriter of the series “The Boy’s Word. Blood on the asphalt” Andrei Zolotarev said that he sees no reason for its ban. According to him, the film tells how “evil returns as evil” and why “you cannot take this path.”