Mikhalkov announced the existence of a list of “unshakable cultural figures” in Russia

Russian director Nikita Mikhalkov spoke about the existence of a conditional list of “unshakable cultural figures” in Russia. He said this in an interview TASS.

According to the filmmaker, this concerns artists who work in the Russian Federation but do not support the government’s policies. He called them more dangerous people than those who left the country. “Those who left are visible. But those who think the same and do the same behind your back, but stay so as not to lose what they can earn here because they cannot earn elsewhere, these are the ones who are truly unwelcome,” Mikhalkov said.