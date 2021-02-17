Director Nikita Mikhalkov proposed to revoke citizenship for calling for sanctions against Russia. The interview transcript was posted on Youtube-channel “Russia 24”.

According to the cinematographer, the country needs to return the article on deprivation of citizenship in order to fight against people protesting against lawlessness. “She [коррупция] there is, we must fight it, but not by destroying the country, ”he stressed.

At the same time, Mikhalkov noted that “the application of this article should not lead to abuse,” as well as to the suppression of dissent. “Thus, we will avoid any prisons, camps and constant stinking in the space of the country,” – said the director.