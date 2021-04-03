Director Nikita Mikhalkov during the program “Evening Urgant” joked about a possible meeting with TV presenter and actress Larisa Guzeeva. Video recording of the program is available at Youtube…

Mikhalkov drank champagne throughout the entire edition, which caused anxiety in the presenter. “We won’t let you go drunk, Nikita Sergeevich. Here next to “Let’s get married” is being filmed. Guzeeva is there, she has been waiting for you for 30 years, ”said the host Ivan Urgant.

In response, Mikhalkov considered that for this he “needed to finish this bottle of champagne and another drink.”

In 1984, Mikhalkov and Guzeeva played together in Eldar Ryazanov’s film “Cruel Romance”. In the picture, Guzeeva played the role of young Larisa Ogudalova. Mikhalkov reincarnated as the seducer of the protagonist Sergei Paratov.