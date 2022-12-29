Russian actor and film director Nikita Mikhalkov, commenting on the death of composer Eduard Artemyev to journalists on December 29, said that the great brilliant Russian composer and amazing person had passed away.

“I just want everyone to understand that a truly great brilliant Russian composer and an amazing person has left, who has never said a single bad word about anyone,” he said.

As Mikhalkov recalled, Ecclesiastes says that the mouth speaks from the abundance of the heart.

“But sometimes it is necessary to be silent from the excess of the heart. Actually, this is what I’m experiencing now, because a brilliant composer has left. A very close friend,” he said.

Mikhalkov concluded that he “does not want to petrify grief with a word.”

Earlier Thursday, director Karen Shakhnazarov called the death of the composer a huge loss. He expressed condolences to Artemyev’s family and fans, calling his departure “a huge loss for our cinema.”

Information about the composer’s death after a serious illness was confirmed to Izvestia on Thursday by the musician’s son Artemy. The date and place of farewell will be announced later.

The hospitalization of Artemyev became known on December 9th. Then it was reported that the examination showed 30% lung damage. The situation was also complicated by his chronic heart disease.

Eduard Artemiev was born in Novosibirsk in 1937. The composer is widely known as the author of music for the Olympic Games in Sochi and Moscow, as well as for films directed by Nikita Mikhalkov, Andrei Konchalovsky and Andrei Tarkovsky.

With Mikhalkov, he worked on the paintings “Slave of Love”, “Kin”, “Own among strangers, a stranger among his own.”

In the 1960s-1990s, Artemiev wrote music for more than 30 productions for the Mossovet Theatre, the Moscow Academic Satire Theatre, the State Academic Maly Theater and others.