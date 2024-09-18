Comedian Mikhail Shats denied removal of foreign agent status

To the comedian Mikhail Shats (included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation) following TV presenter Tatyana Lazareva (included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation) refused to remove the foreign agent status. This was reported by TASS.

In June, Shats announced that he wanted to appeal his foreign agent status to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Earlier, the comedian complained about the difficulties associated with the status of a foreign agent. According to him, he has to perform many routine procedures. The comedian said that with the acquisition of the status, he became a person deprived of his rights.