Actor Mikhail Efremov to be released on parole in December due to risk of stroke

Russian actor Mikhail Efremov, convicted of a fatal accident, will be released on parole in December 2024 due to his health and the risk of stroke. This is the deadline revealed by a source Telegram-Shot channel.

According to him, the defense has already prepared a new petition. Despite several violations of the regime by Efremov in the colony, the lawyers have almost no doubt about his parole, since to support the petition they have collected numerous medical certificates that confirm both the previously diagnosed 60-year-old actor and the progressive diseases established by prison doctors.