Russian actor Mikhail Efremov, convicted of a fatal road accident in the center of Moscow, will return to television screens in 2021 in the series “Flight” by Pyotr Todorovsky. Reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the TNT channel.

The psychological drama with Efremov in the title role will be the channel’s first film serial premiere in 2021. “This is a story about how one unfortunate flight radically changed the lives of several people,” the press service said.

As the director and scriptwriter of the series, Pyotr Todorovsky Jr., explained, Flight is a “story about demons” that live inside us and determine people’s lives. “When we try to fight them, sometimes it only gets worse. Our heroes flee from their fate, but the price of this escape is too high, ”the TV channel’s press service quoted the creator of the project.

In addition to Mikhail Efremov, Oksana Akinshina and Nikita Efremov play the main roles in the series. Alexander Robak, Timofey Tribuntsev, Sergei Chonishvili and other actors also played in the film.

In the fall, Polet received the main prize at the Serial Killer International Film Festival in Brno, Czech Republic.

Mikhail Efremov was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for a fatal road accident that occurred on June 8. He was driving an SUV in a state of alcoholic intoxication and drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a car, the driver of which later died.