Actor Mikhail Efremov, convicted of a fatal road accident in the center of Moscow, began to master a new profession in a penal colony. Reported by Mash.

The artist will receive the profession of a seamstress-minder. It will take about three months, after which he will be able to start working in this specialty. At the same time, Efremov did not abandon plans to open a theater on the territory of the colony.

The colony also reported that the actor behaves perfectly, does not require any privileges and fulfills all orders of the administration.

Earlier it became known that Efremov will return to television screens in 2021 in the series “Flight” by Peter Todorovsky. The psychological drama with Efremov in the title role will be the channel’s first film serial premiere in 2021. As the director and scriptwriter of the series, Pyotr Todorovsky Jr., explained, Flight is a “story about demons” that live inside us and determine people’s lives.

Mikhail Efremov was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for a fatal road accident that occurred on June 8. He was driving an SUV in a state of alcoholic intoxication and drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a car, the driver of which later died.