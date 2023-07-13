the russian Mikhail Chesnokov He could have ended up with an assault rifle on the war front in Ukraine, crushed in the battle of Bakhmut like thousands of other soldiers his age, but he has just joined a scientific center in Madrid to search for a cure for pancreatic cancer. . Chesnokov, a biochemist born in Moscow 35 years ago, fled Russia in September, after President Vladimir Putin’s decision to order a confused mobilization of hundreds of thousands of Russian civilians, forced to fight in the invasion of Ukraine. “I have never had a gun in my hand. I don’t know how to fight, I’m very peaceful. I can look a bit aggressive, but that’s because I like the rock and the heavy metal”, explains Chesnokov with a smile in his new place of work, the National Center for Oncological Research (CNIO), one of the best of the world in his field.

The scientist perfectly remembers the day Putin announced the “partial mobilization” of hundreds of thousands of men, given the shortage of professional soldiers. “It was on September 21. I was 95% convinced that they were going to close the borders for anyone of age to serve in the Army,” recalls Chesnokov. The biochemist had already submitted his candidacy to the CNIO Friends Contracts Program, an initiative funded by 2,400 donors to recruit promising researchers for two years. “I was terrified of winning one of the places and not being able to leave Russia because the borders were closed. And there was also the possibility that they would recruit me and send me to the front, although it was a small possibility, because they supposedly tried not to recruit doctors”, explains Chesnokov. “So I went to Kazakhstan.”

The Russian biochemist flew from Moscow to the Kazakh capital, Astana, in full mobilization chaos, with kilometric queues of citizens of military age trying to escape Russia. After a six-month wait, alone in Kazakhstan, Chesnokov achieved his dream: a contract to work in Madrid with the oncologist royal pacoan international benchmark in the investigation of pancreatic tumors.

Pancreatic cancer is the deadliest of common tumors, with a survival of just 10% five years after diagnosis. Paco Real’s team discovered in 2018 that a protein, NR5A2, acts as a switch to inflammation of the pancreas. When protein levels are low, inflammatory mechanisms are activated and the risk of pancreatic cancer increases. The tumor kills approximately half a million people per year in the world.

Chesnokov will concentrate his efforts on investigating the NR5A2 protein at the CNIO. “The study is in its early stages and we don’t know where it may lead us. We could come up with an effective drug to treat pancreatic cancer. Or we might find a useful compound to prevent the tumor in patients at higher risk. Or it could be a drug to cure pancreatitis and reduce the chances of cancer developing,” he says.

Russian biochemist Mikhail Chesnokov, at the door of the National Cancer Research Center, in Madrid. samuel sanchez

The Russian researcher recounts the adventures he has experienced in recent years with a mixture of frustration and humor. Chesnokov, PhD from the Moscow Institute of Carcinogenesis, joined the University of Illinois at Chicago at the end of 2019, in the laboratory of Andrey Gartel, a Russian geneticist who moved to the United States after the collapse of the Soviet Union. “My wife and I were completely happy. And then came 2020 and the covid pandemic. It was devastating, everything closed, ”he recalls. Her partner, a neuroscientist, had to suspend their job search and lock themselves at home.

“And then came the Black Lives Matter protests. [tras la muerte el 25 de mayo de 2020 de George Floyd, un ciudadano negro asfixiado brutalmente por un policía]”, recalls the biochemist. “In Chicago there were areas badly affected by the riots. I myself saw looting and several shootings, including from the laboratory window,” says Chesnokov. His words contrast with the chirping of the birds around his new research center, located in a century-old garden next to the Cuatro Torres business park, in the north of Madrid. Chesnokov left Chicago and returned to Russia in 2021, planning to pursue his career at Moscow State University. And then came the war.

Paco Real remembers that the Russian biochemist wrote to him for the first time in 2015, to tell him that he was interested in working in his laboratory. Chesnokov did not have a particularly striking resume then, but the Spanish oncologist detected other virtues. “There are people who, when you talk to them, you realize the passion they have for science. And there is nothing more important. Intelligence is important, but passion is essential. And he has three essential things: intelligence, passion and persistence”, explains Real. The Spanish researcher, born in Barcelona in 1957, emigrated to the United States in 1981 to work in Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, In New York. “I am very sensitive to people who have to emigrate for whatever reason. No one emigrates for pleasure ”, argues Real.

Chesnokov is still stunned by the Russian invasion of the Ukraine. “Everything changed in February 2022. I know the expression “everything changed” sounds bombastic, but that is exactly what happened. Nobody expected that a military conflict of this magnitude would start in the middle of Europe in the 21st century”, he reflects. The biochemist laments the blockade of Russian science and the barriers faced by scientists who want to leave Russia. “European countries do themselves a disservice, because they reject potentially very good Russian researchers. And they don’t hurt Russia, because most of their income comes from oil and gas, not from science. The blockade of Russian scientists is useless, only to destroy the lives of individual people who do not have the slightest chance of changing anything,” says Chesnokov. “This makes it very difficult for people who disagree with the government to go to another country. It limits their opportunities to escape,” he warns.

