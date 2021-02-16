People’s Artist of Russia Mikhail Boyarsky was hospitalized in St. Petersburg. Reported by Telegram-channel “Mash on the Moika” with reference to the actor’s wife Larisa Luppian.

The diagnosis of the actor is still unknown, the coronavirus has not been confirmed. It is noted that ten days ago Boyarsky was vaccinated against infection. “Apparently, a vascular reaction. Maybe they’ll let me go home, I’m waiting for the doctors’ decision, ”said the artist’s wife.

It is known that 71-year-old Mikhail Boyarsky was taken to hospital No. 122. It is also stated that he is conscious. In a telephone conversation, the artist said that he was already all right.

Earlier it was reported about the hospitalization of 85-year-old People’s Artist of the USSR Yuri Solomin. The artistic director of the State Academic Maly Theater of Russia was hospitalized with coronavirus.