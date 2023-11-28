People’s Artist of the RSFSR Mikhail Boyarsky was hospitalized in St. Petersburg with a heart attack

People’s Artist of the RSFSR Mikhail Boyarsky was urgently hospitalized at the Mariinsky Hospital in St. Petersburg. According to his son Sergei, the actor was heart attack

Today he already feels well, spoke to him on the phone, his voice is cheerful, he is in a regular ward Sergey Boyarsky

What happened to the artist?

The 73-year-old theater and film actor became ill on Monday, November 27. Doctors accepted the decision to send Boyarsky to the intensive care unit. There his condition stabilized, however, according to “112”, heart rhythm disturbances remained.

On Tuesday, November 28, the artist was transferred to a regular ward, where doctors continue to monitor him.

Boyarsky recovered from coronavirus

In July 2021, Mikhail Boyarsky was hospitalized at the Botkin Hospital in St. Petersburg after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The head of the troupe of the St. Petersburg Academic Theater named after Lensoveta, Evgenia Popondopulo, spoke about the artist’s stay in the hospital and his examination.

The artist, who was infected with the coronavirus, then got in touch from the clinic and thanked fans for their concern about his condition. He urged everyone to get vaccinated against coronavirus, because in this way, in his words, “the disease is mild” and you can save the life of yourself and your loved ones.

Photo: Alexander Koryakov / Kommersant

The actor spoke about depression and deterioration in cognitive function after illness

In November 2023, the actor spoke about depression after suffering a coronavirus infection. He admitted that the illness itself passed calmly, but problems began after leaving the hospital. According to Boyarsky, the illness he suffered affected both his memory and physical condition.

It took me a long time to recover. I had an unpleasant depression, from which I did not recover so quickly, and maybe I have not fully recovered yet (…). When the symptoms disappeared, I returned to my family and continued my normal life. Mikhail BoyarskySoviet and Russian theater and film actor

In addition, the actor complained of deterioration in cognitive function after COVID-19. “I haven’t fully recovered yet: everything is very difficult. This infection will still last for a long time. After Covid, I became much stupider, not as active as before,” the actor admitted, noting that “post-Covid syndrome is a monstrous condition.”