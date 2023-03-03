Actor Mikhail Boyarsky admitted that after covid his cognitive functions worsened

Russian actor and musician Mikhail Boyarsky complained about the deterioration of cognitive functions after suffering a coronavirus. His words leads mk.ru.

Boyarsky for the first time in a long time performed at the evening in memory of the composer Viktor Reznikov. Behind the scenes of the event, the 73-year-old people’s artist complained about his condition. It is known that in 2021 he suffered covid.

“I have not fully recovered yet: everything is very difficult. This infection is still long-term. After covid, I became much dumber, not as mobile as before, ”the actor complained, noting that“ post-covid syndrome is a monstrous condition.

In January of this year, it became known about the hospitalization of director Nikita Mikhalkov. The Baza edition reported that the 77-year-old director was hospitalized with pneumonia due to the coronavirus.