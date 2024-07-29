Mikhail Baryshnikov, the ballet star who fled the USSR, talks about what his life has been like for the past 50 years

On June 29, 1974, while on tour with the Bolshoi Ballet in Toronto, Mikhail Baryshnikov slipped through a side door of the theatre, pushed past fans, and began to run.

Baryshnikov, then 26 and one of ballet’s brightest stars, had decided to flee the Soviet Union and build a career in the West.

That rainy night he had to evade KGB agents as he ran to meet Canadian and American friends waiting in a car a few blocks away. “That car took me out into the free world,” recalls Baryshnikov, 76. “It was the beginning of a new life.”

His escape helped make him a cultural celebrity. But the attention paid to his decision to leave the Soviet Union has sometimes made him uneasy. He said he doesn’t like the way the term “defector” sounds in English, since it conjures up the image of a traitor. “I’m not a defector — I’m a selector,” he said. “I selected this life.”

Baryshnikov was born in Riga, Soviet-ruled Latvia, and moved to Leningrad, now St Petersburg, in 1964, when she was 16, to study dance. When she was 19, she joined the Kirov Ballet, now the Mariinsky, and quickly became a star of the Russian ballet scene.

After his defection, he joined the American Ballet Theatre and then the New York City Ballet, helping to elevate ballet in popular culture. He has worked as an actor, on stage and in several films. And in 2005 he founded the Baryshnikov Arts Center in Manhattan.

In recent years, Baryshnikov has lent his voice more to politics. He has criticized former President Donald J. Trump, comparing him to the “dangerous totalitarian opportunists” of his youth. He has spoken out against the invasion of Ukraine, accusing President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia of creating a “world of fear.”

He is one of the founders of True Russia, a foundation to support Ukrainian refugees.

In an interview, Baryshnikov reflected on his life. Here are edited excerpts.

What memories do you have of that June day in Toronto?

I remember feeling a sense of comfort and security after seeing some very friendly faces in the getaway car. But I also felt scared that it could end differently, that at any moment it could fall apart. I was starting a new life, and it was my decision and my responsibility. It was time for me to grow up.

He has described his escape as artistic, not political, saying he wanted more creative freedom and the chance to work more often abroad.

Of course it was a political decision, in retrospect. But I wanted to be an artist and my main concern was dance. I was 26 years old. I wanted to learn from Western choreographers. Time was running out.

You were worried that your escape might endanger your father, who was a military officer in Riga.

I knew that the KGB would interview him and ask him if he was involved and if he would write me a letter or something. He didn’t do anything. I have to say, “Thank you, Dad. Thank you for not bending over.” He refused to send me a letter.

Did you ever get in touch with him again?

I sent him two or three letters saying, “Don’t worry about me, I’m fine, I hope everyone is healthy.” He never replied. And then he passed away shortly after, in 1980.

Are you still dancing?

Dancing may be a loud word, but theatre directors sometimes ask, “Are you comfortable if I ask you to move?” I say absolutely. I welcome it. But I don’t miss being on stage.

You have largely avoided politics, but have recently spoken out on a variety of issues, including the war in Ukraine. Why speak out now?

Ukraine is a different story. Ukraine is our friend. I have danced Ukrainian dances, listened to Ukrainian music and singers. I know Ukrainian ballets like “Forest Song” and have performed in kyiv. I am a pacifist and anti-fascist, no doubt. And that is why I am on this side of the war.

How have you changed since leaving the Soviet Union?

I want to make a nice quote. But this is not the time for nice quotes when a person like Aleksei Navalny was sent to prison and destroyed for his honest life.

Would you ever come back?

No I dont think so.

Why not?

The thought doesn’t even cross my mind. I have no answer.