Mikel Landa telematically attended the media together with Rod Ellingworth, Bahrain boss, who trusts “100%” in Alava for the assault on the podium in Paris. The two have known each other since Landa’s stage in the Sky, and the climber feels “for the first time fully supported in the fight for the Tour”.

How do you face your fifth participation in the Tour?

The 2020 season began with a clear objective, to try to win the Tour. Since then, many things have happened, such as an accident or the pandemic, which stopped everything. He will have seven very attentive teammates to support me, Mohoric, Colbrelli and Haller for the flat, and Bilbao, Caruso, Rafa and Poels for the mountains. Poels will be my best assistant in the last moments, the decisive ones.

Who will be worse adversary, the virus or the other roosters?

Worst rival I hope they are the cyclists. We will live inside the bubble, once we start the competition I hope to focus on sports, not external.

What goal do you have in mind?

The podium would be what we are fighting for. I am working towards a very good general. We’ll see later where we end up. Not being among the top favorites seems normal to me, there are riders with more experience and who have shown more than me, although they will surely mark me.

Does the Jumbo-Ineos duel favor you?

Probably. I am more comfortable with other teams controlling the race. And being an absolute leader makes me feel very protected, everyone in Bahrain supports me fully, for good days and bad, not like before, and that gives you confidence. Hopefully an aggressive Tour will come out to fish in troubled rivers.

How do you rate the tour?

We will face a very mountainous route, with a lot of unevenness, which I like, and we will have to be vigilant from the beginning, but also save for the four days of the Alps. That we only play one time trial and it is time-scaled motivates me. I have crushed myself with the chrono bike, I know it is my weak point.

Do you notice that time and opportunities pass and that you must step forward?

I have the feeling that I am before the opportunity of my life, I am in a magnificent moment, with 30 years, both physically and mentally, and I have made a huge sacrifice to take advantage of this opportunity.