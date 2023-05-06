Mikel Erentxun is on stage with his usual smile and some extra white hair. He has brought more than three decades of his music, from Duncan Dhu, to the Segura theater in Lima, Peru, filled with nostalgia.

I will not change, I will not lose, I will not fall, I have grown wings on the scars. Mikel sings and summarizes part of his own story. It is the first topic of the night. It’s the tour “Amigos de guardia tour 2023”.

I want to be an answer for you because we still have so much to live, some couples seem to say to each other singing “A tu lado”, “California” and “Mañana”.

Roll pain down the asphalt, interpret this pop-rock icon in “The Man in Me.” How right he is, some murmur. He lets him love you unreservedly, let him love you again, in full sun, without fear of anything, the romantics add.

Michael is excited. “How wonderful it is to cross the vast puddle that separates us and feel that we are at home,” he exclaimed.

hair to the stage

After “The best of my days” came a surprise. Pelo Madueño, our national talent, who returned from Spain as a special guest, took the stage. Not only they sang “To grope”. They all sang. It was a classic. I think of autumns that have already been, I think of winters that have returned, without you it is not the same.

“A street in Paris”, “Those black eyes”, “One hundred seagulls”, “Love letters” and “Intact” were the preamble to the grand finale. Mikel had already closed his show, but returned to the cheers of the audience to seal the night.

Pelo Madueño together with Erentxun. Photo: Erwin Valenzuela/La República

Before three moons I will return for you, before you miss me, he told his fans in “A minute from you.”

Like a lament from the soul, he remembered that sadness here has no place when the sad thing is to live. “In some place”. The gold brooch.

cast promise

Upon leaving, the singer-songwriter declared to La República. “The concert was amazing, better than we thought. Thanks for waiting for us, and we’ll be back soon.”

fan with a mission

Moved but happy, the attendees were leaving one by one. There was someone special. Claudia Reynoso, from Independence. She had a photo with Mikel from 2014. She is in the same clothes. She has been following him for many years and today she is also going to wait for him. She has a mission. “The photo is from the concert on September 25, 2014 and now I’m waiting to take another one with the same clothes (laughs).”

Mikel Erentxun at the Segura theater. Photo: Erwin Valenzuela/La República

“Beautiful, I loved it, the concert has been incredible,” mentions Sofi, another follower. “Thanks to my dad, I’ve known him since I was little” and “we are two generations together”, mention father and daughter, who came from Lince. “Excellent, very good, remembering Mikel’s music, it was great, really”, says Pavel “An excellent concert, I’m speechless, voiceless, I left it all inside,” says another Lurín fan. “We love him as if he were Peruvian,” says another San Borja attendee. “Mikel’s feeling was shown,” Fernando concludes.

Claudia Reynoso finally got a new photo with her favorite singer, like other fans. It is clear that music is the heartbeat of life, the sound of our happy moments and the comfort for those who will always hurt.