-Carols, what a change.-It’s a dream come true. He had had this idea since the time of Duncan Dhu. I grew up listening to Christmas albums. In the Anglo-Saxon tradition it is very typical: Elvis, Dylan, Sinatra. Taking advantage of the fact that in 2025 I’m going on tour with Duncan Dhu’s 40th anniversary and I didn’t have to release a new album, I said to myself: this is mine. – At what moment did you realize that as a footballer you weren’t going to transcend, but equally as a singer you would? ?-That happened. All of us kids played at school and from there we played beach games. Here it is very typical. Many Real Sociedad players have passed through there. When I moved on to 11-a-side football I started working on the bench. I decided that I preferred to rehearse at the venue than on a soccer field.-And I began to enjoy it as a soccer fan.-No. As Xabi Prieto said, I don’t like football. I like Real Sociedad.-Grade of Txuri-Urdin militancy, from zero to ten.-Right now a ten, much to my regret, because the weekend Real Sociedad loses I am in a bad mood. My wife hates that I go to soccer because of that. Ten years ago I had a change in my heart and I don’t like to live it so intensely, but I can’t help it. -Bad thing, taking into account that there are three fronts such as the League, the Cup and the Europa League. -I don’t like night games because I come home upset and have trouble sleeping. -You are not a militant, you are an activist.-Exactly. I suffer much more when he loses than I enjoy when he wins. If he loses, I’m in a bad mood for days. Above all, if you lose badly. -How much do you miss Merino and Le Normand? -Merino a lot, we are friends. Both are essential. Without them, we have lost character and strength. We have replaced Le Normand well. Aguerd has been a discovery. The pity is that it is on loan. But Merino is irreplaceable. He has played with broken ribs. It is steel. There are very good players in Real, but there is no Merino. -Do we put pressure on Aperribay to renew Alguacil or wait? -Now that Olabe is going to leave, they will renew Imanol. From the outside I feel that there was not a very good relationship. One of the two had to leave. -What is your best memory with Real as the protagonist? -I have a wonderful memory of one of the last games in Atocha. It was a Cup, against Real Madrid. We had to win it and it was impossible because we had lost 3-0 at the Bernabéu. It was the period of Oceano and Carlos Xavier. We came back: 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, 3-1 and we made it 4-1 and they canceled it. Madrid passed, but it was a great game. Can I say another one? – Please. Proceed.-Cup Final. Oyarzabal’s goal against Athletic. That’s history now. It is one of his two great goals: the one for the Euro Cup and this other one. – Are you more into getting along with your neighbor or boycotting him? – I have gone through all the phases. When they took Exteberría, there was total war. It was the pearl of Atocha. And, when he had already made peace, the thing about Íñigo Martínez arrived. But nowadays I get along very well with Valverde. And I’m very happy with how well they’re doing. Although it bothers me to say it, I see them as strong candidates to win the Europa League. – Aren’t you envious of that particular sports policy, which was also yours? – It’s commendable. But they put the borders of Euskadi in Logroño and reach Paris. There are many Basques because one day they touched Vitoria. Example: Llorente. It is true that they have a more restricted market. La Real is not in that League, but it is in the youth league and that is our treasure. -The final of the Europa League in San Mamés. Can you imagine a derby? -It would be wonderful to repeat a Basque final, but I don’t see Real getting there. I am satisfied with passing a qualifying round. We haven’t passed one yet. -So what do you ask of the team? -That, qualify for Europe again and go very far in the Cup. -Why do they always end up collapsing when they seem to have no ceiling? -It’s true. We are always the revelation team and we end up having a bump in the winter that sinks us. The hope, this year, is that we have already passed it. I trust that the dynamic is going to be different. Maybe there is no longer a bump and the neighbors go through it.-Three players who would be brought in, without a hint of a doubt.-Nico Williams. It would fit very well here. I would bring Merino back and renew Zubimendi for life. It would be the way to keep him from leaving. With these three we would be a Champions team. -Zubimendi’s thing is not about money. -I know. He has the makings to play at a big level. If Bayern or Madrid call you, it is difficult to say no. Until not long ago, teams like Valencia, Sevilla or Betis could steal players from you. Not now. La Real is in a higher echelon. If they leave, they are going to something very big. Like Xabi Alonso.-You mention a leader.-He is a brilliant guy in everything. He has triumphed at Bayern, at Madrid, at Liverpool. There are very good players who have gone to Madrid and have not made it. Madrid is a steamroller. Look at Illarramendi. That they have triumphed, only Xabi comes to mind. Maybe Lasa.-Who is going to win the league?-Who is going to win it or who do I want to win it?-Give whatever you want.-I would like Athletic Bilbao to win it. If not, Atlético de Madrid. I would be happy for Robin and for Griezmann, whom I love very much. But I think Real Madrid or Barcelona are going to win it. Madrid plays badly but always ends up winning. He has won the Champions League without deserving them. MORE INFORMATION news Yes Pedro Piqueras: «Madrid does not know how to live with defeats» news Yes Arturo Valls: «I am more of a Carlitos than Nadal; It’s more creative» news Yes «I’m not part of any specific team, it’s unbearable; I am a turncoat” news Si José Luis Garci: “In Spain there is a complex with boxing, let’s see if we get rid of it” news Si Ferran Adrià: “I always want Madrid to lose” news Si Dani Fernández: “In an Atlético song “I would talk about family, heart and humility.” – Atleti had no desire to take Griezmann. – We always dreamed that he would return, but it seems that he won’t. He is a guy who celebrates Real’s triumphs. -And the Champions League? -I hope not Madrid. I would like Arsenal to win it. But I think it will be between Liverpool and Real Madrid. I hope Liverpool.-And the Europa League?-Athletic Bilbao.-Beyond the anthem that is yours, what song reminds you of Real Sociedad when you listen to it?-I’m not very happy with the anthem. I would like to repeat it. I would do better. But, back to the song, one by Oasis. I don’t know why, but it reminds me of Real Madrid. -By the way, are you excited about the World Cup? -I’m happy because Donosti is hosting it. But I don’t like World Cups with shared venues. It will not surpass Naranjito. In terms of football, Spain will go far. We have a great team.

