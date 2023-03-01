Chelsea’s million-dollar investment is going down the drain, despite spending more than 600 million euros in a single season, the London team has not lifted to such a degree that Graham Potter, the team’s coach, already has an ultimatum on the table, In the event that he fails to overcome the series against Borussia Dortmund, the English coach will be fired from his position and a new manager will be sought for the rest of the campaign.
The reality is that Potter is not the only one to blame for the club’s dismal moment, however, he is the man who can be sacrificed immediately. However, the sports area is also evaluating a cleanup of the squad, previously we reported on 90min that Chelsea is considering the departure of up to 20 players, one of them could be Raheem Sterling, who is one of the best paid in the squad and his performance it’s a disappointment.
Sterling’s departure could well be taken advantage of by the current leader of the Premier League, Arsenal by order of Mikel Arteta is considering moving in the summer transfer market for the signing of the English team. The Spanish coach knows the left winger perfectly, as they coincided within Manchester City and he considers him a reinforcement of a very good caliber to generate internal competition and expand the depth of the squad now that the club has signed the return to the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, where they don’t want to spend the night.
