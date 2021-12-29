The Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, will be absent in the match that the team will play against Manchester City this weekend after testing positive for coronavirusThe London club reported on Wednesday.

The Spanish coach stay isolated, as established by the requirements of the British Government to control the spread of the coronavirus.

“We wish him well”said the North London club when communicating the positive of Arteta.

In the last days, several clubs have been affected by the increase in positives between players.