Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been asked about the club’s supposed interest in signing Kylian Mbappé. 90min understands that Paris Saint-Germain is trying to sell the striker as he will not sign a new contract. Since his contract expires in 2024, they want to transfer him this summer and avoid losing him for free.
Mbappé is the object of interest from Saudi Arabia, but sources have confirmed to 90min that his desire is to sign for Real Madrid. However, the two parties have not reached an agreement, contrary to what PSG believes.
Reports from France and England have linked Arsenal with a possible transfer for Mbappe, suggesting they would be the Premier League club most likely to sign his services if they decide to cross the English Channel.
But at a press conference, Arteta refused to enter into those speculations.
“They know that I never talk about players who are not part of our team,” said the coach.
Asked if Arsenal would make any more transfers in this window – having already signed Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice for more than £200m combined – Arteta replied: “I don’t know. There will still be movement. There will be a lot of coming and going.”
“It’s still very early days. Obviously the last week has been a bit quiet. If we can try to improve the team, we’ll do it. But we don’t want to weaken, so we have to be sure of that as well.”
Arsenal previously tried to sign Mbappé when he left Monaco in 2017, and former manager Arsene Wenger is said to have met the striker and his family to persuade him to join the Gunners. However, he opted to join PSG instead of signing with the Premier League side.
