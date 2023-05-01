London, England.- The Spanish coach of Arsenal, Mikel Artetaassured this Monday that he continues to trust his team in the race for the title of Premier Leagueafter having lost the first position on Sunday when being surpassed by Manchester City.

The defending champions, who beat Fulham 2-1 on Sunday for an eighth successive championship win, are a point clear of the Gunners with one more game to play.

For his part he Arsenal They are in worse shape, having only scored three points in the last four games, most notably the painful and resounding defeat against City (4-1).

Mikel Arteta directing an Arsenal match in the Premier League/EFE

“We can still win the Premier League because there are five games to play and a lot can still happen,” he said. arteta on Monday.

“Now the title race is no longer in our hands. But what remains in our hands is to try to play and win the games we have left and the rest will depend on City”, he added. arteta.

“I am very proud and grateful to all those who have contributed to qualifying for the Champions League for this club with five or six games to go until the end of the season, something that has not happened here for a decade,” he said. Arteta. He Arsenal receives their London neighbors from Chelsea (12th) this Tuesday.