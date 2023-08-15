Since his appointment as president of the mx league In 2021, replacing Enrique Bonilla, Mikel Arriola has been severely questioned by the media and fans. This is because he does not have any experience in the world of football. His thing is the public function, he was even a candidate for Head of Government of the CDMX, mixing two polarizing ‘industries’ such as politics and soccer.
The return of the playoffs (due to the pandemic), the abolition of relegation and promotion, in addition to increasingly moving away from tournaments organized with CONMEBOL and generating harmony with MLS, resulting in the famous Leagues Cup, are a A clear example of Mikel Arriola does not understand very well the way in which soccer is lived in Mexico and how different everything is in the United States and Canada, where the sport is seen more as a spectacle. While on this side of the ‘pond’, football starts from the passion and identity for a club or institution.
In recent days, Mikel Arriola declared the way in which Leagues Cup matches are defined by penalty shootouts as ‘innovative’.
‘A great innovation of this tournament is that there are no draws and it is decided on penalties, before we had more matches won, I think that the fact of the local and the trips are also important areas of opportunity, that is why we need to do this analysis; From the first round, that’s where we started to see each other a little more uneven, so I have no doubt that the footballing capacity of Liga MX’, declared the president of the Mx League.
However, what he calls ‘innovation’ has already been happening in Mexico for several years, in the lower leagues. He will know? It seems not, but I suppose so.
