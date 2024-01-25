Mike Ybarra leaves Blizzardafter the acquisition of the company by Microsoft, although such practices are not entirely unusual, indeed we could say practice. What is surprising in this case is the cancellation in conjunction with this legacy of the survival game in development at Blizzard.

This is in addition to the recent announcement by Xbox to leave 1900 employees at hometo support the company, said Phil Spencer, head of the gaming division.

Ybarra commented on social media with this announcement on his farewell to the company:

I want to thank everyone affected today for their significant contributions to their teams, to Blizzard, and to players' lives. It is an incredibly difficult day and my energy and support will be focused on all the amazing individuals affected. To the Blizzard community I also want to say that today is my last day at Blizzard. Leading Blizzard through an incredible time and being part of the team, shaping it for the future, has been an absolute honor. Having already spent more than 20 years at Microsoft and with the Activision Blizzard acquisition behind us, the time has come for me to once again become Blizzard's biggest fan from the outside. To the incredible teams at Blizzard, thank you. Words cannot express how I feel for all of you. To everyone affected today, I am always available and understand how difficult today's news is. My heart goes out to each of you.

We thank Ybarra for the excellent work he has done leading Blizzard and wish him the best for the future as well.