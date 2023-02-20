Starting from the 2023 season there will be a reform within the MotoGP Race Direction. This morning, Dorna and the FIM announced that the structure will be modified in such a way that Mike Webb, longtime race director, will continue in his role, but dealing only with the MotoGP.
With the introduction of the Sprint Races on Saturday afternoons, the commitment relating to the premier class has increased, so it has been decided to relieve Webb of his responsibilities regarding the minor categories of the World Championship.
Graham Webber, who was Webb’s assistant director, will take over the role of race director for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes. He will also continue as MotoE race director, a role he has already held in the recent past, with the electric category moving from World Cup to World Championship status this year.
As for the Red Bull Rookies Cup and the Talent Cups that take to the track during the MotoGP race weekends, it was instead decided to promote George Massaro to race director, who until last year was already the deputy in these categories.
This experienced and cohesive team will create continuity across all categories in the Grand Prix paddock, bringing their specialist knowledge to their respective classes and looking to ensure another year of sporting success for MotoGP.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: MotoGP
Below is the full list of permanent officials for the 2023 World Cup.
Race Direction
Race Director and President: Mike Webb
FIM Representative: Bartolome Alfonso
Dorna Representative: Loris Capirossi
Event Management Committee
Race Director and President: Mike Webb
Deputy Race Director: Graham Webber
FIM safety manager: Bartolome Alfonso
FIM medical director: Giancarlo Di Filippo
Technical Director: Danny Aldridge
FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel
FIM MotoGP Steward President (appointed by IRTA): Freddie Spencer
FIM MotoGP Stewards (appointed by FIM): Andres Somolinos and Tamara Matko
FIM Appeal Stewards Panel
This commission is composed of the members of the FIM Circuiti Racing Commission mentioned below on a rotating basis and a member of the National Federation affiliated to the FIM.
Ralph Bohnhorst
Raffaele De Fabritiis
Peter Goddard
Stuart Higgs
Reserves in case of last-minute substitutions:
Bill Cumbow
Paul Duparc
Paul King
Grand Prix Commission
Dorna representative and president: Carmelo Ezpeleta
FIM Representative: Paul Duparc
IRTA representative: Hervé Poncharal
MSMA representative: Biense Bierma
Permanent Bureau
Dorna CEO: Carmelo Ezpeleta
FIM President: Jorge Viegas
#Mike #Webb #continues #race #director #MotoGP
Leave a Reply