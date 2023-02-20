Starting from the 2023 season there will be a reform within the MotoGP Race Direction. This morning, Dorna and the FIM announced that the structure will be modified in such a way that Mike Webb, longtime race director, will continue in his role, but dealing only with the MotoGP.

With the introduction of the Sprint Races on Saturday afternoons, the commitment relating to the premier class has increased, so it has been decided to relieve Webb of his responsibilities regarding the minor categories of the World Championship.

Graham Webber, who was Webb’s assistant director, will take over the role of race director for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes. He will also continue as MotoE race director, a role he has already held in the recent past, with the electric category moving from World Cup to World Championship status this year.

As for the Red Bull Rookies Cup and the Talent Cups that take to the track during the MotoGP race weekends, it was instead decided to promote George Massaro to race director, who until last year was already the deputy in these categories.

This experienced and cohesive team will create continuity across all categories in the Grand Prix paddock, bringing their specialist knowledge to their respective classes and looking to ensure another year of sporting success for MotoGP.

Below is the full list of permanent officials for the 2023 World Cup.

Race Direction

Race Director and President: Mike Webb

FIM Representative: Bartolome Alfonso

Dorna Representative: Loris Capirossi

Event Management Committee

Race Director and President: Mike Webb

Deputy Race Director: Graham Webber

FIM safety manager: Bartolome Alfonso

FIM medical director: Giancarlo Di Filippo

Technical Director: Danny Aldridge

FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel

FIM MotoGP Steward President (appointed by IRTA): Freddie Spencer

FIM MotoGP Stewards (appointed by FIM): Andres Somolinos and Tamara Matko

FIM Appeal Stewards Panel

This commission is composed of the members of the FIM Circuiti Racing Commission mentioned below on a rotating basis and a member of the National Federation affiliated to the FIM.

Ralph Bohnhorst

Raffaele De Fabritiis

Peter Goddard

Stuart Higgs

Reserves in case of last-minute substitutions:

Bill Cumbow

Paul Duparc

Paul King

Grand Prix Commission

Dorna representative and president: Carmelo Ezpeleta

FIM Representative: Paul Duparc

IRTA representative: Hervé Poncharal

MSMA representative: Biense Bierma

Permanent Bureau

Dorna CEO: Carmelo Ezpeleta

FIM President: Jorge Viegas