Mike Tyson will return to the ring at 58. The former world heavyweight champion will be the protagonist of a match against Jake Paul, the YouTuber who tries his hand in the ring with a new career in boxing. The show-challenge will be staged on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium, the enormous facility that is the home of the Dallas Cowboys, one of the most glorious teams in the National Football League. The match will be broadcast by Netflix, which has already begun – well in advance – to advertise the event.