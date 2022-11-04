Mike Tyson suffers a curious knockout outside the ring

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
MIke Tyson falls on the show.
MIke Tyson falls on the show.
The legendary former boxer appeared on video on social networks.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 03, 2022, 07:38 PM
Mike Tysonthe legendary heavyweight champion, is in the news every time he appears on social networks, for his phrases and controversies, although this time it was because he almost suffered an unexpected accident.
During his last podcast, the former boxer decided to get on the skateboard of another legend, but of skateboarding, the popular Tony Hawk.
However, his attempt was unsuccessful, as the heavy ex-boxer lost his balance and fell into a chair.
In a video published on social networks, you can see the exact moment in which he tries to get on the skateboard and almost ends up destroying the recording set.
SPORTS
more sports news
November 03, 2022, 07:38 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Mike #Tyson #suffers #curious #knockout #ring
Leave a Reply