Mike Tyson suffers a curious knockout outside the ring

November 4, 2022
in Sports
Mike Tyson

MIke Tyson falls on the show.

MIke Tyson falls on the show.

The legendary former boxer appeared on video on social networks.

Mike Tysonthe legendary heavyweight champion, is in the news every time he appears on social networks, for his phrases and controversies, although this time it was because he almost suffered an unexpected accident.

During his last podcast, the former boxer decided to get on the skateboard of another legend, but of skateboarding, the popular Tony Hawk.

However, his attempt was unsuccessful, as the heavy ex-boxer lost his balance and fell into a chair.

In a video published on social networks, you can see the exact moment in which he tries to get on the skateboard and almost ends up destroying the recording set.

