In a video in which former boxer Mike Tyson and American rapper Snoop Dogg talk about Pelé, Tyson praises the king of football and says that “he is like Muhammad Ali (boxer). Cool, confident. Pelé is known all over the world, he must have done things that nobody has ever seen before. He was different, he was fuck *”, said the boxer, who received the American rapper on his podcast in 2019, and they talk about football, the world cup and world athletes.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, died this Thursday (29), at the age of 82, in São Paulo (SP). He was battling a colon tumor and was hospitalized for treatment. The king scored 1283 goals in 1363 games and won three World Cups, in 1958, 1962 and 1970. Pelé is the top scorer in the history of the Brazilian national team, with 77 goals scored in 92 games.

