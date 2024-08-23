Mike Tyson, genius and figure of world boxing. He prepares his fight against Jake Paul in a fight that is scheduled for November 15, 2024 in Arlington (Texas), but the former world champion is moving.

His statements on the IMPAULSIVE podcast have sparked controversy, as he claimed that he is preparing for the fight with psychedelic mushrooms.

“I have to take them when I train. I always train with my mushroomsI train with mushrooms. Because I feel beautiful. It takes me to heaven, baby.“Tyson confessed.

He added: “If I don’t consume mushrooms, I will consume mushroom waste (waste substrate produced during mushroom processing).”

"I did all these things and once I was introduced to mushrooms, my whole life changed," she said. Photo:Thomas Samson. AFP

The Spanish newspaper Marca warns that “according to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agencypsilocybin, the psychoactive agent found in magic mushrooms, is not currently banned as a performance-enhancing drug. Being over 36, Mike Tyson will also have to undergo an electrocardiogram and an electroencephalogram.

Two years ago, Tyson confessed that he consumed hallucinogenic mushrooms for his fight against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

Controversial former professional boxer. Photo:Instagram: @Arteficialismo.

“They help me train, they help me box better. When I’m fighting, I don’t really feel the punches. It’s really like magic shit,” Tyson said on The Pivot podcast.