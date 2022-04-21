San Francisco – Mike Tyson returns to talk for his exploits, outside the ring. The former World Heavyweight Champion punched a passenger who apparently annoyed him on a flight to the United States.

According to the American website Tmz Sports, the incident took place around 10.30pm while Tyson was flying from San Francisco International Airport to Florida.

A witness on the plane said that while he and his friend were boarding the same flight as Tyson, the 55-year-old boxing legend would initially agree with them and the other passengers to take selfies.

Later, however, Tyson was annoyed by a guy sitting behind him: first he asked him to stop and then started punching him in the face. Sources close to Tyson himself claim that the man was “extremely drunk” and “never stopped provoking the boxer.” In a video on Tmz Tyson is seen unloading a barrage of shots at the man and then leaving the plane a few seconds later. The assaulted boy received medical treatment and then went to the police to report the incident.