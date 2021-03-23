Mike Tyson is one of the most controversial boxers to ever step into a boxing ring. Then several documentaries and tapes about his career, Jamie Foxx will be in charge of starring in a series entitled Tyson, which already has the approval of the ‘baddest man in the world’.

The biopic, directed by Antoine Fuqua, will be produced by Martin Scorsese and the same boxer who inspired the series. For these reasons, the athlete’s followers are more than excited about the result and the details revealed by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter support their expectations.

”I had been intending to tell my story for a while now. I am looking forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie and this entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey, but also inspires and excites, ”said Tyson.

It should be noted that Jamie Foxx is no stranger to biopics, as he won an Oscar for playing Ray Charles in 2004. Because of that track record, fans expect him to deliver an impeccable performance and the actor has not been slow to undergo a rigorous physical training.

Previously, the protagonist shared his physical transformation through his social networks. As he put it in an Instagram post, to have a closer resemblance to that of a man who is dedicated to boxing he must be consistent with his training.

“It’s no secret that I’ve been chasing the Mike Tyson biopic for some time. People always ask me when it’s going to start. Things have finally aligned, a few months ago we started the journey ”, you can read in the publication.