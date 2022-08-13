Former American boxer Mike Tyson lives an open war with the audiovisual platform ‘Hulu’ for the series ‘MIKE’an eight-episode content about his life that will premiere in two weeks, and accused the producers of ‘stealing’ his story and being racist.

‘Heads will roll’

There are two weeks left before ‘Hulu’ premieres ‘MIKE’ and in recent days serious accusations have been added by Tyson, who through his social networks has labeled the US platform as “the streaming version of a slaver”.

“Don’t let ‘Hulu’ fool you. I don’t support their story about my life. This isn’t 1822. This is 2022. They stole my story and they didn’t pay meTyson recently wrote on Instagram.

And he concluded his message by suggesting that the directors of ‘Hulu’ dedicate him a racist treatment and only see him as a person to be exploited.

Previously, Tyson had published a photo with the British Dan White, president of the UFC, accompanied by a text in which he assured that ‘Hulu’ offered “millions” to the businessman to promote this series, something that he rejected.

“‘Hulu’ desperately tried to pay my brother Dana White millions without offering me a dollar to promote your slaver version of my story. He turned her down because he honors friendship and treats people with dignity,” she wrote.

In addition, the former boxer wrote last week on his Twitter account that “heads will roll”, referring to the “robbery” that, he considers, he has suffered. On Tyson’s website, ‘Hulu’ promotes ‘MIKE’ as a series that “explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Mike Tyson’s professional and personal life.”

It is further highlighted that the series is an “unauthorized and unrestricted interpretation” of Tyson’s life.

Tyson, who was the youngest world champion in the heavyweight category in 1986, created a company in 2016 that sells all kinds of marijuana-related products, from edibles to “premium” crops.

