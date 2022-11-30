Mike Tyson: defended Messi and threatened Canelo Álvarez

The American boxer and double winner of the world heavyweight title, Mike Tyson, got into the controversy generated by Canelo Álvarez with Messi, as he defended the Argentine and threatened to return to the ring if anyone messed with him.

The ex-boxer told BBO Sports that he will defend the Argentine, and someone touching him would return to the ring, “Someone named Canelo threatened Messi. If he dares to touch Messi, I will have to step into the ring years later,” Tyson explained to BBO.

Mike Tyson is a fan of Argentina in soccer, since on more than one occasion he has been seen wearing the national team’s shirt. However, it is speculated that he became a fan of the team when in 2005, the Brazilian prosecutor’s office summoned him to court for a case of intolerance, and he attended the statement wearing an Argentina shirt signed by Diego Maradona.

In 2005, Mike Tyson assaulted a cameraman who followed him into a São Paulo nightclub. Justice summoned him and he fell to testify with an Argentina shirt, signed by Diego Maradona to further anger the Brazilian people. Incredible. 😳🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/vZaBNf91ng — Soccer Attack (@AtaqueFutbolero) November 28, 2022

Also, photos circulate through the networks of the North American carrying Maradona and thus demonstrating his support for the Argentine team.

