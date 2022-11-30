Mike Tyson: defended Messi and threatened Canelo Álvarez

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Mike Tyson.
Mike Tyson.
This was what Tyson told Canelo, so he wouldn’t mess with Messi anymore.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 30, 2022, 05:04 PM
The American boxer and double winner of the world heavyweight title, Mike Tyson, got into the controversy generated by Canelo Álvarez with Messi, as he defended the Argentine and threatened to return to the ring if anyone messed with him.
Also read: Agüero and Cesc respond to Canelo Álvarez after his threat to Messi.
The ex-boxer told BBO Sports that he will defend the Argentine, and someone touching him would return to the ring, “Someone named Canelo threatened Messi. If he dares to touch Messi, I will have to step into the ring years later,” Tyson explained to BBO.
Mike Tyson is a fan of Argentina in soccer, since on more than one occasion he has been seen wearing the national team’s shirt. However, it is speculated that he became a fan of the team when in 2005, the Brazilian prosecutor’s office summoned him to court for a case of intolerance, and he attended the statement wearing an Argentina shirt signed by Diego Maradona.
In 2005, Mike Tyson assaulted a cameraman who followed him into a São Paulo nightclub.
Justice summoned him and he fell to testify with an Argentina shirt, signed by Diego Maradona to further anger the Brazilian people.
Incredible. 😳🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/vZaBNf91ng
— Soccer Attack (@AtaqueFutbolero) November 28, 2022
Also, photos circulate through the networks of the North American carrying Maradona and thus demonstrating his support for the Argentine team.
SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO
SPORTS WRITING
More sports news
November 30, 2022, 05:04 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Mike #Tyson #defended #Messi #threatened #Canelo #Álvarez
Leave a Reply