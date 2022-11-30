Thursday, December 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mike Tyson: defended Messi and threatened Canelo Álvarez

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 30, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson.

This was what Tyson told Canelo, so he wouldn’t mess with Messi anymore.

The American boxer and double winner of the world heavyweight title, Mike Tyson, got into the controversy generated by Canelo Álvarez with Messi, as he defended the Argentine and threatened to return to the ring if anyone messed with him.

See also  Colombia wants to break the streak against Argentina while preparing the Cup

Also read: Agüero and Cesc respond to Canelo Álvarez after his threat to Messi.

The ex-boxer told BBO Sports that he will defend the Argentine, and someone touching him would return to the ring, “Someone named Canelo threatened Messi. If he dares to touch Messi, I will have to step into the ring years later,” Tyson explained to BBO.

Mike Tyson is a fan of Argentina in soccer, since on more than one occasion he has been seen wearing the national team’s shirt. However, it is speculated that he became a fan of the team when in 2005, the Brazilian prosecutor’s office summoned him to court for a case of intolerance, and he attended the statement wearing an Argentina shirt signed by Diego Maradona.

Also, photos circulate through the networks of the North American carrying Maradona and thus demonstrating his support for the Argentine team.

See also  Galatasaray, officer: Terim has resigned

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO
SPORTS WRITING

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Mike #Tyson #defended #Messi #threatened #Canelo #Álvarez

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Hamdan bin Mohammed: The nation's martyrs are immortal in the nation's conscience...and the hearts of its leaders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.