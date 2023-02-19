Boxer Mike Tyson called the recklessness of MMA fighter Conor McGregor a trick

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson on his YouTubechannel called the main trick of the Irish mixed martial artist (MMA) Conor McGregor.

The athlete stated that any fighter who earns a lot of money has a special, eye-catching feature. “He’s crazy, reckless, and it’s a trick. In real life he is a nice guy. Everyone should have something like that,” he said.

In the summer of 2020, Tyson announced his readiness to fight McGregor. He stressed that he could “kick his ass.”

McGregor is known for his performances in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He won championship belts in two weight categories and became one of the most recognizable representatives of this sport. The Irishman had his last fight in the summer of 2021, losing to the American Dustin Poirier by technical knockout. The Irishman suffered a broken leg, from which he is still recovering.