Mike Tyson has all his followers on alert. After assuring that “his due date is approaching” and that “he will be leaving very soon”, the controversial ex-boxer was seen in New York walking into a hotel with a cane.

Although no details of his state of health are known so far, The followers of the former champion have not hidden their concern for his current moment. Above all, because of the statements that preceded the strong images.



‘My due date is coming up’

“We are all going to die one day, of course. When I look in the mirror, I see these little dots on my face and I’m like ‘wow. ANDso it means that my due date is approaching, that I will be leaving very soon‘” Tyson said in a wistful voice a few days ago on his personal podcast.

It is known that he earned a lot of money and that he squandered a large part of his fortune, but this time he surprised himself by confessing that money, nowadays, matters little to him.

“Money means nothing to me,” said Tyson, who has a business in the cannabis industry.

‘They don’t think I hate myself’

“’What is security?’ I asked my wife. ‘I dont know. When you put money in your bank and you get a check every week and you can live the rest of your life,’ she told me. Is that security? Does that mean you won’t get a disease, you can’t get hit by a car? Can’t you jump off a bridge? I don’t know. Is that security? Can money protect you from that?” said the former boxer.

And he concluded: “I am so afraid of being so violent. I can’t control my violence. Does that make any sense to you? I am Mike Tyson. I’m fucking scared of everything. The only thing I know is to attack. They don’t think I hate myself”.

In the video that shows him walking with a cane, in the ‘capital of the world’, the comments of his fans, worried, have not been long in coming.

At the moment there is no official information about his state of health.

