Former boxer Mike Tyson, 56, gets back on the ring, but this time his opponent is very different from the other fights: Hulu. The youngest champion in the history of heavyweights has harshly charged these days against the American audiovisual platform for not paying him the copyright of the Serie Mike, a production about his life that will premiere on August 25, starring the actor Trevante Rhodes and can also be seen in Spain from September 8 on Disney+. “Hulu stole my story. They are Goliath and I am David. Heads are going to roll,” Tyson wrote. on his Twitter account to his 5.9 million followers.

“Hulu is the version in streaming of the slave trade. They stole my story and didn’t pay me. Do not let Hulu fool you, ”he also continued on his Instagram profile, in which he has 19.1 million followers. The now businessman of a medical marijuana company in California has also been offended because the platform has not contacted him to consult certain episodes of his life, among which is the famous bite of Evander Holyfield in a fight in Las Vegas in 1997. “I don’t support your story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. My life story has been stolen and I haven’t been paid. To Hulu execs I’m just a nigga they can sell at auction,” he concluded.

Tyson, to follow the assault on Hulu and argue his rage telling the audiovisual platform, has also published a photo on Instagram with Dana White, current president of the UFC, a mixed martial arts company based in the United States, in which he tells how the platform tried to pay him to tell his secrets and he refused the offer. “He rejected it because he honors friendship and treats people with dignity. I will never forget what he did for me, just like I will never forget what Hulu stole from me, ”said the athlete in the publication.

But Tyson isn’t the only star who would rather direct or tell his personal and professional story from his perspective. Madonna has written a screenplay about her life—which she started writing with Diablo Cody (Oscar-winning screenwriter for June) and finished polishing with Erin Cressida Wilson (Secretary, The Girl on the Train)—and now she is running as a possible director of the film to avoid, according to the artist, being directed by “misogynistic men”. The reasons for leading the project on so many fronts are to prevent others from doing it and not portraying it well. She so she assured her recently in a magazine interview Variety.

The controversy between Tyson and Hulu is not the only one surrounding the former boxer these days. The former athlete was interviewed this week in the podcast The Pivot, in which he has confessed that throughout his life and career he spent some 500 million dollars on women: “I spent my last million dollars on my rehabilitation because of the approximately 500 million I made as a boxer I had nothing left . It all went to women and it lasted me between 15 and 16 years, it seemed like a lot of money, but it’s over, “he explained. In the same interview he assured that he is not going to leave inheritance money to his six children: “What I leave them is the teaching of working hard and praying a lot. The money would not help them, it would hurt them because it would not teach them to fend for themselves, to overcome adversity and to be hard-working,” explained Tyson.