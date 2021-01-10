America has only unofficial relations with Taiwan to appease the regime in China. That is now over, says Secretary of State Pompeo shortly before the change of government in the United States.

A.America’s government is lifting self-imposed restrictions on American diplomats and government officials’ dealings with their contacts in Taiwan. “The United States government took these measures unilaterally to appease the communist regime in Beijing,” said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday. “That’s over now.” The move is made before a planned visit by the American UN Ambassador Kelly Craft to Taiwan, which is scheduled for January 13-15 and which China has strongly criticized.

China is asking diplomatic partners not to have official contacts with the government in Taipei. The communist leadership in Beijing only regards the democratic island as part of the People’s Republic, although it has never been part of it. Foreign Office spokeswoman Hua Chunying told journalists in Beijing on Friday that some “anti-Chinese politicians” like Pompeo would do anything in their remaining term of office to undermine relations between the United States and China. “We hope and know that those in America will pay a heavy price for their wrongdoing.”

Pompeo said government agencies should regard any previous State Department “contact policy” regarding relations with Taiwan as null and void. Relations between the government of President-elect Donald Trump and the Beijing government are strained. The United States and Taiwan have only informal relations. The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) is responsible for the implementation of American policy towards Taiwan.