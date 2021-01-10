Outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on January 9 that he will lift restrictions on contacts between US officials and their Taiwanese counterparts, a move that is likely to enrage China and increase tensions between Beijing and Washington in recent years. days of Donald Trump’s term.

The Donald Trump Administration seeks a rapprochement with Taiwan in his last days in office and fuels tensions with China.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the State Department will lift long-standing restrictions on how American diplomats and others have contact with their Taiwanese counterparts.

The leader of US diplomacy indicated that for several decades the State Department had created complex internal restrictions on interactions with Taiwanese diplomats to try to calm Beijing, but that they will no longer rule.

Today, I am lifting all self-imposed restrictions on executive branch agencies’ interactions with their counterparts from Taiwan. This action will benefit both of our great democracies. https://t.co/JmxE5jsZYf – Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 9, 2021

“Today I announce that I am going to lift all these self-imposed restrictions (…) The United States government took these actions unilaterally, in an attempt to appease the communist regime in Beijing. Not anymore. “Pompeo said in a statement.

The head of the State Department added that his country maintains relations with unofficial allies around the world and that Taiwan should not be an exception.

“Our two democracies share common values ​​of individual freedom, the rule of law, and respect for human dignity (…) Today’s statement recognizes that the relationship between the United States and Taiwan does not need, and should not, be shackled by self-imposed restrictions on our permanent bureaucracy “, assured the Secretary of State.

The State Department had already taken some steps in that direction that angered the Chinese government. On Thursday, she announced that US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft will go to Taiwan, a decision that drew strong criticism from the Xi Jinping Administration and a warning that Washington was playing with fire.

Also, last August, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar became the first cabinet member to visit Taiwanese territory since 2014.

Beijing’s annoyance lies in its view that China and Taiwan are part of one country. The Chinese government has been intensifying its threats to put the island, which has a self-government, by military force with frequent hints of war and air patrols.

For this reason, he has been using his diplomatic influence to prevent Taiwan from joining any organization that requires statehood for membership.

While the United States, like most countries, has no official relations with Taiwan, the Trump Administration has stepped up support for that territory with arms sales and laws to help Taiwan deal with pressure from China.

His official announcement of diplomatic rapprochement opens yet another chapter in the tensions between Beijing and Washington just before Trump’s departure from the White House. A foreign policy problem that Joe Biden must now face once he takes office on January 20.

With AP and Reuters