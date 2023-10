Former US Vice President Mike Pence | Photo: EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Former US Vice President Mike Pence (2017-2021) announced this Saturday (28) that he has withdrawn from running for the Republican primaries for the United States presidential elections, which will be held in 2024.

“This is not my moment,” Pence said during his speech at the Republican Jewish Convention in Las Vegas, in which he pledged to continue defending conservative values ​​and the Constitution.

Pence’s announcement came as a surprise to the public at the event, in which all Republican pre-candidates participate and which will be closed by the former president and favorite in the polls, Donald Trump.

Pence surprised by interrupting his words of support for Israel to make his “personal” announcement.

“After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for the presidency from today,” he declared.

According to the Republican politician, he ran for the primaries because he considered that this country has “many problems” and because he was educated to believe that “to whom much is given, much will be demanded with everything the country faces.”

However, he also added that “the Bible” says that “there is a time for every purpose under heaven” and, after six months of campaigning traveling around the country, he realized that this is not his time.

“We always knew this would be a difficult battle. But I don’t regret anything,” said Pence, noting that it would have been worse not to try.

On the other hand, Pence promised that he will never stop “fighting to get Republicans elected.”