Former US Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly about to announce his presidential bid for the 2024 election. © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa/Archive

It has long been expected that Mike Pence will challenge his former boss with his presidential bid. An announcement is reportedly scheduled for June 7th.

According to media reports, former US Vice President Mike Pence wants to announce his presidential bid for the 2024 election next week. Several US media, including broadcasters CNN, Fox News and NBC, unanimously reported on Wednesday that Pence planned his announcement for June 7th.

Pence’s birthday is on that day and he will then be 64 years old. The release of an election campaign video and an appearance in the US state of Iowa are planned, the reports said.

A public question hour with Pence had previously been announced for the evening of June 7 (local time) on CNN television. CNN now reported that Pence will announce his bid the day before that townhall, also scheduled to be held in Iowa.

Pence has long been expected to enter the presidential race. The Republican would also challenge his former boss, Donald Trump, who announced in November that he would run again in the November 2024 election. Pence served as Trump’s deputy in the White House from 2017 to 2021.

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley also have ambitions

In addition to ex-President Trump, several Republicans have already announced their ambitions for the highest office in the United States – including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley. Various more are likely to be added in the coming weeks.

The Republicans choose their presidential candidate in an internal party primary. That’s how it works with the Democrats, where US President Joe Biden is running for re-election. As incumbent, however, the Democrat is unlikely to face any serious competition in the election campaign from within the party. dpa