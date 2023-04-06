In the investigation into Donald Trump’s attempts to reverse the outcome of the lost 2020 presidential election, the way has been paved for a possible testimony from his former Vice President Mike Pence. US media reported on Wednesday, citing a Pence spokesman, that the former US Vice President would comply with a subpoena.

A few days ago, a judge ruled that Pence could be questioned about interactions with Trump regarding potential law violations by the then president. Specifically, it is about the days leading up to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

Pence will not appeal

After the judge’s decision, Pence initially left open whether he would appeal against it. His spokesman reportedly said Pence would not appeal. This clears the way for a possible statement by Pence on the matter. The Justice Department had appointed a special counsel to lead the investigation into Trump.

On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters stormed the Houses of Parliament in Washington, while there the victory of his challenger Joe Biden in the presidential election was to be officially sealed. Trump had previously goaded the crowd with unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud. Pence was then Vice President of the Capitol session that was interrupted by the attack.







With reference to this, Pence had always rejected the investigators’ request for a statement on the events of January 6th. Pence also chaired the Senate as vice president, and he invoked a safeguard clause over debates in Congress.

Pence had written in his memoirs that Trump and his lawyer had tried to convince him in the days before to refuse to confirm Biden’s election victory at the meeting. Pence spoke out against it. According to the judge’s decision, the vice president could at least be questioned about these conversations.

The investigations into the Capitol attack are among several legal problems facing Trump, who plans to return to the White House in 2024. He only had to appear in New York for an indictment on Tuesday. The public prosecutor’s office there has accused him of falsifying business documents in 34 cases. The whole thing is related to hush money payments to a porn actress shortly before the 2016 presidential election. Trump is the first ex-president in US history to face criminal charges.